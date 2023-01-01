Swiss francs to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert CHF to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
13864600 uzs

1.00000 CHF = 13864.60000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918350.80318183.22621.374351.54024150.4151.66486
1 EUR1.088910.8745590.6251.496531.67717163.781.81287
1 GBP1.245051.143451103.6211.711131.91767187.2742.07284
1 INR0.01201540.01103450.0096505710.01651340.01850671.80730.0200041

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 CHF13864.60000 UZS
5 CHF69323.00000 UZS
10 CHF138646.00000 UZS
20 CHF277292.00000 UZS
50 CHF693230.00000 UZS
100 CHF1386460.00000 UZS
250 CHF3466150.00000 UZS
500 CHF6932300.00000 UZS
1000 CHF13864600.00000 UZS
2000 CHF27729200.00000 UZS
5000 CHF69323000.00000 UZS
10000 CHF138646000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swiss Franc
1 UZS0.00007 CHF
5 UZS0.00036 CHF
10 UZS0.00072 CHF
20 UZS0.00144 CHF
50 UZS0.00361 CHF
100 UZS0.00721 CHF
250 UZS0.01803 CHF
500 UZS0.03606 CHF
1000 UZS0.07213 CHF
2000 UZS0.14425 CHF
5000 UZS0.36063 CHF
10000 UZS0.72126 CHF