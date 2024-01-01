100 Uzbekistan soms to Swiss francs
Convert UZS to CHF at the real exchange rate
UZS to CHF conversion chart
1 UZS = 0.00007 CHF
0
|1 UZS to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|2.31%
|-3.68%
|View full history
1 UZS to CHF stats
The performance of UZS to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CHF was 2.31.
The performance of UZS to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CHF was -3.68.
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
|1 CHF
|14,807.70000 UZS
|5 CHF
|74,038.50000 UZS
|10 CHF
|148,077.00000 UZS
|20 CHF
|296,154.00000 UZS
|50 CHF
|740,385.00000 UZS
|100 CHF
|1,480,770.00000 UZS
|250 CHF
|3,701,925.00000 UZS
|500 CHF
|7,403,850.00000 UZS
|1000 CHF
|14,807,700.00000 UZS
|2000 CHF
|29,615,400.00000 UZS
|5000 CHF
|74,038,500.00000 UZS
|10000 CHF
|148,077,000.00000 UZS