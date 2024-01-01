250 Uzbekistan soms to Swiss francs

Convert UZS to CHF at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = SFr.0.00006753 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
UZS to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 UZS to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change2.32%-3.68%
1 UZS to CHF stats

The performance of UZS to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CHF was 2.32.

The performance of UZS to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CHF was -3.68.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swiss Franc
1 UZS0.00007 CHF
5 UZS0.00034 CHF
10 UZS0.00068 CHF
20 UZS0.00135 CHF
50 UZS0.00338 CHF
100 UZS0.00675 CHF
250 UZS0.01688 CHF
500 UZS0.03377 CHF
1000 UZS0.06753 CHF
2000 UZS0.13506 CHF
5000 UZS0.33766 CHF
10000 UZS0.67532 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 CHF14,807.70000 UZS
5 CHF74,038.50000 UZS
10 CHF148,077.00000 UZS
20 CHF296,154.00000 UZS
50 CHF740,385.00000 UZS
100 CHF1,480,770.00000 UZS
250 CHF3,701,925.00000 UZS
500 CHF7,403,850.00000 UZS
1000 CHF14,807,700.00000 UZS
2000 CHF29,615,400.00000 UZS
5000 CHF74,038,500.00000 UZS
10000 CHF148,077,000.00000 UZS