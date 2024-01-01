100 Uzbekistan soms to Brazilian reais

Convert UZS to BRL

so'm1.000 UZS = R$0.0004419 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
UZS to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BRL
1 UZS to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change3.38%-1.52%
1 UZS to BRL stats

The performance of UZS to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UZS to BRL was 3.38.

The performance of UZS to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UZS to BRL was -1.52.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0.00044 BRL
5 UZS0.00221 BRL
10 UZS0.00442 BRL
20 UZS0.00884 BRL
50 UZS0.02210 BRL
100 UZS0.04419 BRL
250 UZS0.11049 BRL
500 UZS0.22097 BRL
1000 UZS0.44194 BRL
2000 UZS0.88388 BRL
5000 UZS2.20971 BRL
10000 UZS4.41941 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2,262.74000 UZS
5 BRL11,313.70000 UZS
10 BRL22,627.40000 UZS
20 BRL45,254.80000 UZS
50 BRL113,137.00000 UZS
100 BRL226,274.00000 UZS
250 BRL565,685.00000 UZS
500 BRL1,131,370.00000 UZS
1000 BRL2,262,740.00000 UZS
2000 BRL4,525,480.00000 UZS
5000 BRL11,313,700.00000 UZS
10000 BRL22,627,400.00000 UZS