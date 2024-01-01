Chinese yuan rmb to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert CNY to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,756,020 uzs

¥1.000 CNY = so'm1,756 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,756.02001,761.1800
Low1,730.32001,729.0300
Average1,736.66831,742.9371
Change1.36%0.34%
View full history

1 CNY to UZS stats

The performance of CNY to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,756.0200 and a 30 day low of 1,730.3200. This means the 30 day average was 1,736.6683. The change for CNY to UZS was 1.36.

The performance of CNY to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,761.1800 and a 90 day low of 1,729.0300. This means the 90 day average was 1,742.9371. The change for CNY to UZS was 0.34.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uzbekistan Som
1 CNY1,756.02000 UZS
5 CNY8,780.10000 UZS
10 CNY17,560.20000 UZS
20 CNY35,120.40000 UZS
50 CNY87,801.00000 UZS
100 CNY175,602.00000 UZS
250 CNY439,005.00000 UZS
500 CNY878,010.00000 UZS
1000 CNY1,756,020.00000 UZS
2000 CNY3,512,040.00000 UZS
5000 CNY8,780,100.00000 UZS
10000 CNY17,560,200.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UZS0.00057 CNY
5 UZS0.00285 CNY
10 UZS0.00569 CNY
20 UZS0.01139 CNY
50 UZS0.02847 CNY
100 UZS0.05695 CNY
250 UZS0.14237 CNY
500 UZS0.28473 CNY
1000 UZS0.56947 CNY
2000 UZS1.13894 CNY
5000 UZS2.84735 CNY
10000 UZS5.69469 CNY