5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Uzbekistan soms

Convert CNY to UZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
8,680,900 uzs

1.00000 CNY = 1736.18000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uzbekistan Som
1 CNY1736.18000 UZS
5 CNY8680.90000 UZS
10 CNY17361.80000 UZS
20 CNY34723.60000 UZS
50 CNY86809.00000 UZS
100 CNY173618.00000 UZS
250 CNY434045.00000 UZS
500 CNY868090.00000 UZS
1000 CNY1736180.00000 UZS
2000 CNY3472360.00000 UZS
5000 CNY8680900.00000 UZS
10000 CNY17361800.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UZS0.00058 CNY
5 UZS0.00288 CNY
10 UZS0.00576 CNY
20 UZS0.01152 CNY
50 UZS0.02880 CNY
100 UZS0.05760 CNY
250 UZS0.14399 CNY
500 UZS0.28799 CNY
1000 UZS0.57598 CNY
2000 UZS1.15195 CNY
5000 UZS2.87988 CNY
10000 UZS5.75976 CNY