1,000 try
378,997 uzs

TL1.000 TRY = so'm379.0 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High386.1720394.9570
Low378.2540378.2540
Average381.8533387.0968
Change-1.86%-3.54%
1 TRY to UZS stats

The performance of TRY to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 386.1720 and a 30 day low of 378.2540. This means the 30 day average was 381.8533. The change for TRY to UZS was -1.86.

The performance of TRY to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 394.9570 and a 90 day low of 378.2540. This means the 90 day average was 387.0968. The change for TRY to UZS was -3.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9160.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.674
1 EUR1.09110.853304.32291.3531.5154.00853.11
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.615107.0511.7754.69662.237
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uzbekistan Som
1 TRY378.99700 UZS
5 TRY1,894.98500 UZS
10 TRY3,789.97000 UZS
20 TRY7,579.94000 UZS
50 TRY18,949.85000 UZS
100 TRY37,899.70000 UZS
250 TRY94,749.25000 UZS
500 TRY189,498.50000 UZS
1000 TRY378,997.00000 UZS
2000 TRY757,994.00000 UZS
5000 TRY1,894,985.00000 UZS
10000 TRY3,789,970.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Turkish Lira
1 UZS0.00264 TRY
5 UZS0.01319 TRY
10 UZS0.02639 TRY
20 UZS0.05277 TRY
50 UZS0.13193 TRY
100 UZS0.26386 TRY
250 UZS0.65964 TRY
500 UZS1.31928 TRY
1000 UZS2.63855 TRY
2000 UZS5.27710 TRY
5000 UZS13.19275 TRY
10000 UZS26.38550 TRY