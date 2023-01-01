250 Turkish liras to Uzbekistan soms

250 try
110,715.25 uzs

1.00000 TRY = 442.86100 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45 UTC
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uzbekistan Som
1 TRY442.86100 UZS
5 TRY2214.30500 UZS
10 TRY4428.61000 UZS
20 TRY8857.22000 UZS
50 TRY22143.05000 UZS
100 TRY44286.10000 UZS
250 TRY110715.25000 UZS
500 TRY221430.50000 UZS
1000 TRY442861.00000 UZS
2000 TRY885722.00000 UZS
5000 TRY2214305.00000 UZS
10000 TRY4428610.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Turkish Lira
1 UZS0.00226 TRY
5 UZS0.01129 TRY
10 UZS0.02258 TRY
20 UZS0.04516 TRY
50 UZS0.11290 TRY
100 UZS0.22581 TRY
250 UZS0.56451 TRY
500 UZS1.12903 TRY
1000 UZS2.25805 TRY
2000 UZS4.51610 TRY
5000 UZS11.29025 TRY
10000 UZS22.58050 TRY