10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Uzbekistan soms

Convert MYR to UZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
25,821,200 uzs

1.00000 MYR = 2582.12000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.049387.29911.437651.660150.9640518.9256
1GBP1.155411.2124100.8691.661111.91821.1138621.8673
1USD0.9530.82481183.19751.37011.582150.9187518.0364
1INR0.01145490.009913880.012019610.0164680.01901680.0110430.21679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uzbekistan Som
1 MYR2582.12000 UZS
5 MYR12910.60000 UZS
10 MYR25821.20000 UZS
20 MYR51642.40000 UZS
50 MYR129106.00000 UZS
100 MYR258212.00000 UZS
250 MYR645530.00000 UZS
500 MYR1291060.00000 UZS
1000 MYR2582120.00000 UZS
2000 MYR5164240.00000 UZS
5000 MYR12910600.00000 UZS
10000 MYR25821200.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UZS0.00039 MYR
5 UZS0.00194 MYR
10 UZS0.00387 MYR
20 UZS0.00775 MYR
50 UZS0.01936 MYR
100 UZS0.03873 MYR
250 UZS0.09682 MYR
500 UZS0.19364 MYR
1000 UZS0.38728 MYR
2000 UZS0.77456 MYR
5000 UZS1.93639 MYR
10000 UZS3.87279 MYR