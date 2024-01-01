10 Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BRL to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 brl
24,423.70 uzs

1.000 BRL = 2,442 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2,442.37000 UZS
5 BRL12,211.85000 UZS
10 BRL24,423.70000 UZS
20 BRL48,847.40000 UZS
50 BRL122,118.50000 UZS
100 BRL244,237.00000 UZS
250 BRL610,592.50000 UZS
500 BRL1,221,185.00000 UZS
1000 BRL2,442,370.00000 UZS
2000 BRL4,884,740.00000 UZS
5000 BRL12,211,850.00000 UZS
10000 BRL24,423,700.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0.00041 BRL
5 UZS0.00205 BRL
10 UZS0.00409 BRL
20 UZS0.00819 BRL
50 UZS0.02047 BRL
100 UZS0.04094 BRL
250 UZS0.10236 BRL
500 UZS0.20472 BRL
1000 UZS0.40944 BRL
2000 UZS0.81888 BRL
5000 UZS2.04719 BRL
10000 UZS4.09438 BRL