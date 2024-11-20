Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees today

Convert BRL to NPR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₨23.40 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

BRL to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 BRL to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.751724.7188
Low22.918122.9181
Average23.422023.9284
Change-1.05%-2.59%
1 BRL to NPR stats

The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7517 and a 30 day low of 22.9181. This means the 30 day average was 23.4220. The change for BRL to NPR was -1.05.

The performance of BRL to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.7188 and a 90 day low of 22.9181. This means the 90 day average was 23.9284. The change for BRL to NPR was -2.59.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Send money with Wise

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nepalese Rupee
1 BRL23.39570 NPR
5 BRL116.97850 NPR
10 BRL233.95700 NPR
20 BRL467.91400 NPR
50 BRL1,169.78500 NPR
100 BRL2,339.57000 NPR
250 BRL5,848.92500 NPR
500 BRL11,697.85000 NPR
1000 BRL23,395.70000 NPR
2000 BRL46,791.40000 NPR
5000 BRL116,978.50000 NPR
10000 BRL233,957.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 NPR0.04274 BRL
5 NPR0.21371 BRL
10 NPR0.42743 BRL
20 NPR0.85486 BRL
50 NPR2.13714 BRL
100 NPR4.27428 BRL
250 NPR10.68570 BRL
500 NPR21.37140 BRL
1000 NPR42.74280 BRL
2000 NPR85.48560 BRL
5000 NPR213.71400 BRL
10000 NPR427.42800 BRL