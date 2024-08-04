Malaysian ringgits to Nepalese rupees today

Convert MYR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
29,830.80 npr

RM1.000 MYR = ₨29.83 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

MYR to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.830829.8308
Low28.369128.1737
Average28.734228.4721
Change5.15%5.88%
View full history

1 MYR to NPR stats

The performance of MYR to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.8308 and a 30 day low of 28.3691. This means the 30 day average was 28.7342. The change for MYR to NPR was 5.15.

The performance of MYR to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.8308 and a 90 day low of 28.1737. This means the 90 day average was 28.4721. The change for MYR to NPR was 5.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Nepalese Rupee
1 MYR29.83080 NPR
5 MYR149.15400 NPR
10 MYR298.30800 NPR
20 MYR596.61600 NPR
50 MYR1,491.54000 NPR
100 MYR2,983.08000 NPR
250 MYR7,457.70000 NPR
500 MYR14,915.40000 NPR
1000 MYR29,830.80000 NPR
2000 MYR59,661.60000 NPR
5000 MYR149,154.00000 NPR
10000 MYR298,308.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NPR0.03352 MYR
5 NPR0.16761 MYR
10 NPR0.33522 MYR
20 NPR0.67045 MYR
50 NPR1.67612 MYR
100 NPR3.35224 MYR
250 NPR8.38060 MYR
500 NPR16.76120 MYR
1000 NPR33.52240 MYR
2000 NPR67.04480 MYR
5000 NPR167.61200 MYR
10000 NPR335.22400 MYR