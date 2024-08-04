Turkish liras to Nepalese rupees today

Convert TRY to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,033.90 npr

TL1.000 TRY = ₨4.034 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.09344.1479
Low4.03354.0335
Average4.05694.0948
Change-1.45%-2.57%
1 TRY to NPR stats

The performance of TRY to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0934 and a 30 day low of 4.0335. This means the 30 day average was 4.0569. The change for TRY to NPR was -1.45.

The performance of TRY to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1479 and a 90 day low of 4.0335. This means the 90 day average was 4.0948. The change for TRY to NPR was -2.57.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nepalese Rupee
1 TRY4.03390 NPR
5 TRY20.16950 NPR
10 TRY40.33900 NPR
20 TRY80.67800 NPR
50 TRY201.69500 NPR
100 TRY403.39000 NPR
250 TRY1,008.47500 NPR
500 TRY2,016.95000 NPR
1000 TRY4,033.90000 NPR
2000 TRY8,067.80000 NPR
5000 TRY20,169.50000 NPR
10000 TRY40,339.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 NPR0.24790 TRY
5 NPR1.23950 TRY
10 NPR2.47899 TRY
20 NPR4.95798 TRY
50 NPR12.39495 TRY
100 NPR24.78990 TRY
250 NPR61.97475 TRY
500 NPR123.94950 TRY
1000 NPR247.89900 TRY
2000 NPR495.79800 TRY
5000 NPR1,239.49500 TRY
10000 NPR2,478.99000 TRY