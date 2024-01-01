10 Nepalese rupees to Turkish liras

Convert NPR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 npr
2.48 try

₨1.000 NPR = TL0.2479 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24790.2479
Low0.24430.2411
Average0.24650.2442
Change1.49%2.65%
1 NPR to TRY stats

The performance of NPR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2479 and a 30 day low of 0.2443. This means the 30 day average was 0.2465. The change for NPR to TRY was 1.49.

The performance of NPR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2479 and a 90 day low of 0.2411. This means the 90 day average was 0.2442. The change for NPR to TRY was 2.65.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 NPR0.24792 TRY
5 NPR1.23962 TRY
10 NPR2.47923 TRY
20 NPR4.95846 TRY
50 NPR12.39615 TRY
100 NPR24.79230 TRY
250 NPR61.98075 TRY
500 NPR123.96150 TRY
1000 NPR247.92300 TRY
2000 NPR495.84600 TRY
5000 NPR1,239.61500 TRY
10000 NPR2,479.23000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nepalese Rupee
1 TRY4.03351 NPR
5 TRY20.16755 NPR
10 TRY40.33510 NPR
20 TRY80.67020 NPR
50 TRY201.67550 NPR
100 TRY403.35100 NPR
250 TRY1,008.37750 NPR
500 TRY2,016.75500 NPR
1000 TRY4,033.51000 NPR
2000 TRY8,067.02000 NPR
5000 TRY20,167.55000 NPR
10000 TRY40,335.10000 NPR