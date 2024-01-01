Nepalese rupees to Indian rupees today

Convert NPR to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
625.38 inr

₨1.000 NPR = ₹0.6254 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62560.6261
Low0.62460.6243
Average0.62500.6250
Change0.09%0.09%
1 NPR to INR stats

The performance of NPR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6256 and a 30 day low of 0.6246. This means the 30 day average was 0.6250. The change for NPR to INR was 0.09.

The performance of NPR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6261 and a 90 day low of 0.6243. This means the 90 day average was 0.6250. The change for NPR to INR was 0.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 NPR0.62538 INR
5 NPR3.12690 INR
10 NPR6.25379 INR
20 NPR12.50758 INR
50 NPR31.26895 INR
100 NPR62.53790 INR
250 NPR156.34475 INR
500 NPR312.68950 INR
1000 NPR625.37900 INR
2000 NPR1,250.75800 INR
5000 NPR3,126.89500 INR
10000 NPR6,253.79000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 INR1.59903 NPR
5 INR7.99515 NPR
10 INR15.99030 NPR
20 INR31.98060 NPR
50 INR79.95150 NPR
100 INR159.90300 NPR
250 INR399.75750 NPR
300 INR479.70900 NPR
500 INR799.51500 NPR
600 INR959.41800 NPR
1000 INR1,599.03000 NPR
2000 INR3,198.06000 NPR
5000 INR7,995.15000 NPR
10000 INR15,990.30000 NPR
25000 INR39,975.75000 NPR
50000 INR79,951.50000 NPR
100000 INR159,903.00000 NPR
1000000 INR1,599,030.00000 NPR
1000000000 INR1,599,030,000.00000 NPR