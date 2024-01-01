5,000 Nepalese rupees to Indian rupees
Convert NPR to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 NPR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6256
|0.6261
|Low
|0.6246
|0.6243
|Average
|0.6250
|0.6250
|Change
|0.09%
|0.09%
View full history
1 NPR to INR stats
The performance of NPR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6256 and a 30 day low of 0.6246. This means the 30 day average was 0.6250. The change for NPR to INR was 0.09.
The performance of NPR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6261 and a 90 day low of 0.6243. This means the 90 day average was 0.6250. The change for NPR to INR was 0.09.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
|1 INR
|1.59903 NPR
|5 INR
|7.99515 NPR
|10 INR
|15.99030 NPR
|20 INR
|31.98060 NPR
|50 INR
|79.95150 NPR
|100 INR
|159.90300 NPR
|250 INR
|399.75750 NPR
|300 INR
|479.70900 NPR
|500 INR
|799.51500 NPR
|600 INR
|959.41800 NPR
|1000 INR
|1,599.03000 NPR
|2000 INR
|3,198.06000 NPR
|5000 INR
|7,995.15000 NPR
|10000 INR
|15,990.30000 NPR
|25000 INR
|39,975.75000 NPR
|50000 INR
|79,951.50000 NPR
|100000 INR
|159,903.00000 NPR
|1000000 INR
|1,599,030.00000 NPR
|1000000000 INR
|1,599,030,000.00000 NPR