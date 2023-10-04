10 Turkish liras to Nepalese rupees

Convert TRY to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 try
48.32 npr

1.00000 TRY = 4.83173 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56 UTC
TRY to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050687.46771.443941.659850.963918.8978
1GBP1.1555411.21395101.0671.668451.917921.1138221.836
1USD0.951850.823757183.2551.37441.57990.917517.9876
1INR0.01143280.009894390.012011310.01650830.01897670.01102040.216054

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nepalese Rupee
1 TRY4.83173 NPR
5 TRY24.15865 NPR
10 TRY48.31730 NPR
20 TRY96.63460 NPR
50 TRY241.58650 NPR
100 TRY483.17300 NPR
250 TRY1207.93250 NPR
500 TRY2415.86500 NPR
1000 TRY4831.73000 NPR
2000 TRY9663.46000 NPR
5000 TRY24158.65000 NPR
10000 TRY48317.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 NPR0.20697 TRY
5 NPR1.03483 TRY
10 NPR2.06965 TRY
20 NPR4.13930 TRY
50 NPR10.34825 TRY
100 NPR20.69650 TRY
250 NPR51.74125 TRY
500 NPR103.48250 TRY
1000 NPR206.96500 TRY
2000 NPR413.93000 TRY
5000 NPR1034.82500 TRY
10000 NPR2069.65000 TRY