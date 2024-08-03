Chinese yuan rmb to Nepalese rupees today

Convert CNY to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,690.40 npr

¥1.000 CNY = ₨18.69 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.690418.6904
Low18.368218.3544
Average18.437318.4282
Change1.68%1.39%
1 CNY to NPR stats

The performance of CNY to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.6904 and a 30 day low of 18.3682. This means the 30 day average was 18.4373. The change for CNY to NPR was 1.68.

The performance of CNY to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.6904 and a 90 day low of 18.3544. This means the 90 day average was 18.4282. The change for CNY to NPR was 1.39.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nepalese Rupee
1 CNY18.69040 NPR
5 CNY93.45200 NPR
10 CNY186.90400 NPR
20 CNY373.80800 NPR
50 CNY934.52000 NPR
100 CNY1,869.04000 NPR
250 CNY4,672.60000 NPR
500 CNY9,345.20000 NPR
1000 CNY18,690.40000 NPR
2000 CNY37,380.80000 NPR
5000 CNY93,452.00000 NPR
10000 CNY186,904.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NPR0.05350 CNY
5 NPR0.26752 CNY
10 NPR0.53503 CNY
20 NPR1.07007 CNY
50 NPR2.67517 CNY
100 NPR5.35034 CNY
250 NPR13.37585 CNY
500 NPR26.75170 CNY
1000 NPR53.50340 CNY
2000 NPR107.00680 CNY
5000 NPR267.51700 CNY
10000 NPR535.03400 CNY