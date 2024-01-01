2,000 Nepalese rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert NPR to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 npr
107.01 cny

₨1.000 NPR = ¥0.05350 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
NPR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05440.0545
Low0.05350.0535
Average0.05420.0543
Change-1.66%-0.85%
1 NPR to CNY stats

The performance of NPR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0544 and a 30 day low of 0.0535. This means the 30 day average was 0.0542. The change for NPR to CNY was -1.66.

The performance of NPR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0545 and a 90 day low of 0.0535. This means the 90 day average was 0.0543. The change for NPR to CNY was -0.85.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NPR0.05350 CNY
5 NPR0.26752 CNY
10 NPR0.53503 CNY
20 NPR1.07007 CNY
50 NPR2.67517 CNY
100 NPR5.35034 CNY
250 NPR13.37585 CNY
500 NPR26.75170 CNY
1000 NPR53.50340 CNY
2000 NPR107.00680 CNY
5000 NPR267.51700 CNY
10000 NPR535.03400 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nepalese Rupee
1 CNY18.69040 NPR
5 CNY93.45200 NPR
10 CNY186.90400 NPR
20 CNY373.80800 NPR
50 CNY934.52000 NPR
100 CNY1,869.04000 NPR
250 CNY4,672.60000 NPR
500 CNY9,345.20000 NPR
1000 CNY18,690.40000 NPR
2000 CNY37,380.80000 NPR
5000 CNY93,452.00000 NPR
10000 CNY186,904.00000 NPR