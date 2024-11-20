Hong Kong dollars to Nepalese rupees today

Convert HKD to NPR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₨17.36 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
HKD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 HKD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.372417.3724
Low17.299217.1640
Average17.331017.2715
Change0.31%0.75%
1 HKD to NPR stats

The performance of HKD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.3724 and a 30 day low of 17.2992. This means the 30 day average was 17.3310. The change for HKD to NPR was 0.31.

The performance of HKD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.3724 and a 90 day low of 17.1640. This means the 90 day average was 17.2715. The change for HKD to NPR was 0.75.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
100 HKD1,735.68000 NPR
200 HKD3,471.36000 NPR
300 HKD5,207.04000 NPR
500 HKD8,678.40000 NPR
1000 HKD17,356.80000 NPR
2000 HKD34,713.60000 NPR
2500 HKD43,392.00000 NPR
3000 HKD52,070.40000 NPR
4000 HKD69,427.20000 NPR
5000 HKD86,784.00000 NPR
10000 HKD173,568.00000 NPR
20000 HKD347,136.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NPR0.05761 HKD
5 NPR0.28807 HKD
10 NPR0.57614 HKD
20 NPR1.15229 HKD
50 NPR2.88072 HKD
100 NPR5.76144 HKD
250 NPR14.40360 HKD
500 NPR28.80720 HKD
1000 NPR57.61440 HKD
2000 NPR115.22880 HKD
5000 NPR288.07200 HKD
10000 NPR576.14400 HKD