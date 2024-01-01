500 Nepalese rupees to Hong Kong dollars

Convert NPR to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 npr
29.13 hkd

₨1.000 NPR = $0.05826 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05850.0588
Low0.05830.0583
Average0.05840.0585
Change-0.38%-0.45%
1 NPR to HKD stats

The performance of NPR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0585 and a 30 day low of 0.0583. This means the 30 day average was 0.0584. The change for NPR to HKD was -0.38.

The performance of NPR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0588 and a 90 day low of 0.0583. This means the 90 day average was 0.0585. The change for NPR to HKD was -0.45.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NPR0.05826 HKD
5 NPR0.29131 HKD
10 NPR0.58262 HKD
20 NPR1.16525 HKD
50 NPR2.91312 HKD
100 NPR5.82623 HKD
250 NPR14.56558 HKD
500 NPR29.13115 HKD
1000 NPR58.26230 HKD
2000 NPR116.52460 HKD
5000 NPR291.31150 HKD
10000 NPR582.62300 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
100 HKD1,716.38000 NPR
200 HKD3,432.76000 NPR
300 HKD5,149.14000 NPR
500 HKD8,581.90000 NPR
1000 HKD17,163.80000 NPR
2000 HKD34,327.60000 NPR
2500 HKD42,909.50000 NPR
3000 HKD51,491.40000 NPR
4000 HKD68,655.20000 NPR
5000 HKD85,819.00000 NPR
10000 HKD171,638.00000 NPR
20000 HKD343,276.00000 NPR