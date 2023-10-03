4000 Hong Kong dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert HKD to NPR at the real exchange rate

4000 hkd
67994.40 npr

1.00000 HKD = 16.99860 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.047987.15881.435681.660170.964818.5981
1GBP1.1540711.2093100.5831.65681.915871.1134421.4627
1USD0.95440.826925183.17471.370051.584280.920717.748
1INR0.01147330.009942020.012022910.0164720.01904770.01106950.213382

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
100 HKD1699.86000 NPR
200 HKD3399.72000 NPR
300 HKD5099.58000 NPR
500 HKD8499.30000 NPR
1000 HKD16998.60000 NPR
2000 HKD33997.20000 NPR
2500 HKD42496.50000 NPR
3000 HKD50995.80000 NPR
4000 HKD67994.40000 NPR
5000 HKD84993.00000 NPR
10000 HKD169986.00000 NPR
20000 HKD339972.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NPR0.05883 HKD
5 NPR0.29414 HKD
10 NPR0.58828 HKD
20 NPR1.17657 HKD
50 NPR2.94142 HKD
100 NPR5.88283 HKD
250 NPR14.70707 HKD
500 NPR29.41415 HKD
1000 NPR58.82830 HKD
2000 NPR117.65660 HKD
5000 NPR294.14150 HKD
10000 NPR588.28300 HKD