중국 위안화 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 CNY → NPR 변환

1,000 cny
18,517 npr

1.00000 CNY = 18.51700 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 네팔 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NPR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → NPR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 네팔 루피
1 CNY18.51700 NPR
5 CNY92.58500 NPR
10 CNY185.17000 NPR
20 CNY370.34000 NPR
50 CNY925.85000 NPR
100 CNY1851.70000 NPR
250 CNY4629.25000 NPR
500 CNY9258.50000 NPR
1000 CNY18517.00000 NPR
2000 CNY37034.00000 NPR
5000 CNY92585.00000 NPR
10000 CNY185170.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NPR0.05400 CNY
5 NPR0.27002 CNY
10 NPR0.54004 CNY
20 NPR1.08009 CNY
50 NPR2.70022 CNY
100 NPR5.40044 CNY
250 NPR13.50110 CNY
500 NPR27.00220 CNY
1000 NPR54.00440 CNY
2000 NPR108.00880 CNY
5000 NPR270.02200 CNY
10000 NPR540.04400 CNY