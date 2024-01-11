폴란드 즈워티 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 PLN → NPR 변환

1000 pln
33418 npr

1.00000 PLN = 33.41800 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.912550.78520783.08740.855151312.810.345922.5391
1 EUR1.0958510.8604391.05130.9371051438.6311.337324.699
1 GBP1.273551.162211105.8161.089111671.9213.176328.7054
1 INR0.01203550.01098280.0094503710.010292215.80020.1245180.271265

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 네팔 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NPR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → NPR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 네팔 루피
1 PLN33.41800 NPR
5 PLN167.09000 NPR
10 PLN334.18000 NPR
20 PLN668.36000 NPR
50 PLN1670.90000 NPR
100 PLN3341.80000 NPR
250 PLN8354.50000 NPR
500 PLN16709.00000 NPR
1000 PLN33418.00000 NPR
2000 PLN66836.00000 NPR
5000 PLN167090.00000 NPR
10000 PLN334180.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 NPR0.02992 PLN
5 NPR0.14962 PLN
10 NPR0.29924 PLN
20 NPR0.59848 PLN
50 NPR1.49620 PLN
100 NPR2.99240 PLN
250 NPR7.48100 PLN
500 NPR14.96200 PLN
1000 NPR29.92400 PLN
2000 NPR59.84800 PLN
5000 NPR149.62000 PLN
10000 NPR299.24000 PLN