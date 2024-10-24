Polish zloty to Nepalese rupees today

Convert PLN to NPR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₨33.46 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
PLN to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 PLN to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.211335.2323
Low33.455733.4557
Average34.298934.4630
Change-4.99%-1.67%
1 PLN to NPR stats

The performance of PLN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.2113 and a 30 day low of 33.4557. This means the 30 day average was 34.2989. The change for PLN to NPR was -4.99.

The performance of PLN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.2323 and a 90 day low of 33.4557. This means the 90 day average was 34.4630. The change for PLN to NPR was -1.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.92570.77038684.07310.865451379.4310.938823.3397
1 EUR1.0802510.83221590.820.9349151490.1311.816825.213
1 GBP1.298051.201611109.1311.123411790.5714.199230.2963
1 INR0.01189440.01101080.0091632910.01029416.40750.1301110.277615

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nepalese Rupee
1 PLN33.45570 NPR
5 PLN167.27850 NPR
10 PLN334.55700 NPR
20 PLN669.11400 NPR
50 PLN1672.78500 NPR
100 PLN3345.57000 NPR
250 PLN8363.92500 NPR
500 PLN16727.85000 NPR
1000 PLN33455.70000 NPR
2000 PLN66911.40000 NPR
5000 PLN167278.50000 NPR
10000 PLN334557.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 NPR0.02989 PLN
5 NPR0.14945 PLN
10 NPR0.29890 PLN
20 NPR0.59781 PLN
50 NPR1.49452 PLN
100 NPR2.98903 PLN
250 NPR7.47257 PLN
500 NPR14.94515 PLN
1000 NPR29.89030 PLN
2000 NPR59.78060 PLN
5000 NPR149.45150 PLN
10000 NPR298.90300 PLN