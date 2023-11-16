Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees today

Convert BGN to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
73835.10 npr

1.00000 BGN = 73.83510 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.673221.372551.543451.34950.80710318.3346
1 EUR1.084311.814271.488261.673561.463260.8751519.8802
1 NZD0.597650.55118510.8203050.9224420.8065290.48236510.9577
1 CAD0.7285710.6719271.2190611.124510.9832060.58803113.3581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
1 BGN73.83510 NPR
5 BGN369.17550 NPR
10 BGN738.35100 NPR
20 BGN1476.70200 NPR
50 BGN3691.75500 NPR
100 BGN7383.51000 NPR
250 BGN18458.77500 NPR
500 BGN36917.55000 NPR
1000 BGN73835.10000 NPR
2000 BGN147670.20000 NPR
5000 BGN369175.50000 NPR
10000 BGN738351.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 NPR0.01354 BGN
5 NPR0.06772 BGN
10 NPR0.13544 BGN
20 NPR0.27087 BGN
50 NPR0.67719 BGN
100 NPR1.35437 BGN
250 NPR3.38593 BGN
500 NPR6.77185 BGN
1000 NPR13.54370 BGN
2000 NPR27.08740 BGN
5000 NPR67.71850 BGN
10000 NPR135.43700 BGN