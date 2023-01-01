Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees today

Convert INR to NPR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
15,997.50 npr

1.00000 INR = 1.59975 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375350.920653.67290.8047641.5456287.251.34755
1 CAD0.72708810.6693872.670520.5851341.12378208.8560.979787
1 EUR1.08621.4939113.98950.87421.67883312.0111.46371
1 AED0.2722640.3744590.25065810.2191090.42081178.2080.36689

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 INR1.59975 NPR
5 INR7.99875 NPR
10 INR15.99750 NPR
20 INR31.99500 NPR
50 INR79.98750 NPR
100 INR159.97500 NPR
250 INR399.93750 NPR
500 INR799.87500 NPR
1000 INR1599.75000 NPR
2000 INR3199.50000 NPR
5000 INR7998.75000 NPR
10000 INR15997.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 NPR0.62510 INR
5 NPR3.12549 INR
10 NPR6.25098 INR
20 NPR12.50196 INR
50 NPR31.25490 INR
100 NPR62.50980 INR
250 NPR156.27450 INR
500 NPR312.54900 INR
1000 NPR625.09800 INR
2000 NPR1250.19600 INR
5000 NPR3125.49000 INR
10000 NPR6250.98000 INR