Czech korunas to Nepalese rupees today

Convert CZK to NPR at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
59087.90 npr

1.00000 CZK = 5.90879 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085450.873951402.354.3752590.32431.11580.9645
1 USD0.9212510.8051851291.954.0305583.213428.66630.8886
1 GBP1.144231.2419511604.545.00629103.34735.60211.10361
1 KRW0.000713090.0007740270.00062323310.003119740.06440910.02218840.000687798

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nepalese Rupee
1 CZK5.90879 NPR
5 CZK29.54395 NPR
10 CZK59.08790 NPR
20 CZK118.17580 NPR
50 CZK295.43950 NPR
100 CZK590.87900 NPR
250 CZK1477.19750 NPR
500 CZK2954.39500 NPR
1000 CZK5908.79000 NPR
2000 CZK11817.58000 NPR
5000 CZK29543.95000 NPR
10000 CZK59087.90000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NPR0.16924 CZK
5 NPR0.84620 CZK
10 NPR1.69239 CZK
20 NPR3.38478 CZK
50 NPR8.46195 CZK
100 NPR16.92390 CZK
250 NPR42.30975 CZK
500 NPR84.61950 CZK
1000 NPR169.23900 CZK
2000 NPR338.47800 CZK
5000 NPR846.19500 CZK
10000 NPR1692.39000 CZK