Czech korunas to Nepalese rupees today

10,000 czk
58,206.40 npr

Kč1.000 CZK = ₨5.821 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.664.33589.8134.7960.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.894.03483.56332.3760.897
1 GBP1.1871.27511,753.65.145106.58141.2941.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nepalese Rupee
1 CZK5,82064 NPR
5 CZK29,10320 NPR
10 CZK58,20640 NPR
20 CZK116,41280 NPR
50 CZK291,03200 NPR
100 CZK582,06400 NPR
250 CZK1.455,16000 NPR
500 CZK2.910,32000 NPR
1000 CZK5.820,64000 NPR
2000 CZK11.641,28000 NPR
5000 CZK29.103,20000 NPR
10000 CZK58.206,40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NPR0,17180 CZK
5 NPR0,85901 CZK
10 NPR1,71802 CZK
20 NPR3,43604 CZK
50 NPR8,59010 CZK
100 NPR17,18020 CZK
250 NPR42,95050 CZK
500 NPR85,90100 CZK
1000 NPR171,80200 CZK
2000 NPR343,60400 CZK
5000 NPR859,01000 CZK
10000 NPR1.718,02000 CZK