5 Czech korunas to Nepalese rupees

Convert CZK to NPR at the real exchange rate

5 czk
29,77 npr

1.00000 CZK = 5.95418 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.10630.8677251425.034.3378591.964832.63880.933005
1 USD0.903910.7843751288.13.9206583.128329.50270.8433
1 GBP1.152441.274911642.24.99911105.9837.6131.07523
1 KRW0.0007017420.0007763370.0006089410.003043750.06453560.0229040.000654685

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nepalese Rupee
1 CZK5.95418 NPR
5 CZK29.77090 NPR
10 CZK59.54180 NPR
20 CZK119.08360 NPR
50 CZK297.70900 NPR
100 CZK595.41800 NPR
250 CZK1488.54500 NPR
500 CZK2977.09000 NPR
1000 CZK5954.18000 NPR
2000 CZK11908.36000 NPR
5000 CZK29770.90000 NPR
10000 CZK59541.80000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NPR0.16795 CZK
5 NPR0.83974 CZK
10 NPR1.67949 CZK
20 NPR3.35898 CZK
50 NPR8.39745 CZK
100 NPR16.79490 CZK
250 NPR41.98725 CZK
500 NPR83.97450 CZK
1000 NPR167.94900 CZK
2000 NPR335.89800 CZK
5000 NPR839.74500 CZK
10000 NPR1679.49000 CZK