Polish zloty to Nepalese rupees today

1,000 pln
33,372.20 npr

zł1.000 PLN = ₨33.37 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nepalese Rupee
1 PLN33,37220 NPR
5 PLN166,86100 NPR
10 PLN333,72200 NPR
20 PLN667,44400 NPR
50 PLN1.668,61000 NPR
100 PLN3.337,22000 NPR
250 PLN8.343,05000 NPR
500 PLN16.686,10000 NPR
1000 PLN33.372,20000 NPR
2000 PLN66.744,40000 NPR
5000 PLN166.861,00000 NPR
10000 PLN333.722,00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 NPR0,02997 PLN
5 NPR0,14983 PLN
10 NPR0,29965 PLN
20 NPR0,59930 PLN
50 NPR1,49826 PLN
100 NPR2,99651 PLN
250 NPR7,49128 PLN
500 NPR14,98255 PLN
1000 NPR29,96510 PLN
2000 NPR59,93020 PLN
5000 NPR149,82550 PLN
10000 NPR299,65100 PLN