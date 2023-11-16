US dollars to Nepalese rupees today

Convert USD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
133180 npr

1.00000 USD = 133.18000 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06437570.1164760.001065330.0007128780.000622760.005601540.0133877
1 INR15.533811.809310.01654870.01107370.009673840.08701330.207962
1 JPY8.585480.55269610.009146390.006119390.005346690.04809190.11494
1 CAD938.67460.4278109.33310.669160.5845695.2580212.5667

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 USD133.18000 NPR
5 USD665.90000 NPR
10 USD1331.80000 NPR
20 USD2663.60000 NPR
50 USD6659.00000 NPR
100 USD13318.00000 NPR
250 USD33295.00000 NPR
500 USD66590.00000 NPR
1000 USD133180.00000 NPR
2000 USD266360.00000 NPR
5000 USD665900.00000 NPR
10000 USD1331800.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / US Dollar
1 NPR0.00751 USD
5 NPR0.03754 USD
10 NPR0.07509 USD
20 NPR0.15017 USD
50 NPR0.37543 USD
100 NPR0.75086 USD
250 NPR1.87716 USD
500 NPR3.75431 USD
1000 NPR7.50863 USD
2000 NPR15.01726 USD
5000 NPR37.54315 USD
10000 NPR75.08630 USD