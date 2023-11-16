Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees today

Convert BRL to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
27,430.70 npr

1.00000 BRL = 27.43070 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nepalese Rupee
1 BRL27.43070 NPR
5 BRL137.15350 NPR
10 BRL274.30700 NPR
20 BRL548.61400 NPR
50 BRL1371.53500 NPR
100 BRL2743.07000 NPR
250 BRL6857.67500 NPR
500 BRL13715.35000 NPR
1000 BRL27430.70000 NPR
2000 BRL54861.40000 NPR
5000 BRL137153.50000 NPR
10000 BRL274307.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 NPR0.03646 BRL
5 NPR0.18228 BRL
10 NPR0.36456 BRL
20 NPR0.72911 BRL
50 NPR1.82278 BRL
100 NPR3.64555 BRL
250 NPR9.11388 BRL
500 NPR18.22775 BRL
1000 NPR36.45550 BRL
2000 NPR72.91100 BRL
5000 NPR182.27750 BRL
10000 NPR364.55500 BRL