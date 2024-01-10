브라질 헤알 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 BRL → NPR 변환

1,000 brl
27,144.60 npr

1.00000 BRL = 27.14460 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
환율 브라질 헤알 / 네팔 루피
1 BRL27.14460 NPR
5 BRL135.72300 NPR
10 BRL271.44600 NPR
20 BRL542.89200 NPR
50 BRL1357.23000 NPR
100 BRL2714.46000 NPR
250 BRL6786.15000 NPR
500 BRL13572.30000 NPR
1000 BRL27144.60000 NPR
2000 BRL54289.20000 NPR
5000 BRL135723.00000 NPR
10000 BRL271446.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 브라질 헤알
1 NPR0.03684 BRL
5 NPR0.18420 BRL
10 NPR0.36840 BRL
20 NPR0.73680 BRL
50 NPR1.84199 BRL
100 NPR3.68398 BRL
250 NPR9.20995 BRL
500 NPR18.41990 BRL
1000 NPR36.83980 BRL
2000 NPR73.67960 BRL
5000 NPR184.19900 BRL
10000 NPR368.39800 BRL