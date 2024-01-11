노르웨이 크로네 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 NOK → NPR 변환

1,000 nok
12,845.40 npr

1.00000 NOK = 12.84540 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 네팔 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NPR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → NPR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 네팔 루피
1 NOK12.84540 NPR
5 NOK64.22700 NPR
10 NOK128.45400 NPR
20 NOK256.90800 NPR
50 NOK642.27000 NPR
100 NOK1284.54000 NPR
250 NOK3211.35000 NPR
500 NOK6422.70000 NPR
1000 NOK12845.40000 NPR
2000 NOK25690.80000 NPR
5000 NOK64227.00000 NPR
10000 NOK128454.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 NPR0.07785 NOK
5 NPR0.38924 NOK
10 NPR0.77849 NOK
20 NPR1.55697 NOK
50 NPR3.89244 NOK
100 NPR7.78487 NOK
250 NPR19.46218 NOK
500 NPR38.92435 NOK
1000 NPR77.84870 NOK
2000 NPR155.69740 NOK
5000 NPR389.24350 NOK
10000 NPR778.48700 NOK