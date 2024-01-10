불가리아 레프 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 BGN → NPR 변환

1,000 bgn
74,490.70 npr

1.00000 BGN = 74.49070 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
환율 불가리아 레프 / 네팔 루피
1 BGN74.49070 NPR
5 BGN372.45350 NPR
10 BGN744.90700 NPR
20 BGN1489.81400 NPR
50 BGN3724.53500 NPR
100 BGN7449.07000 NPR
250 BGN18622.67500 NPR
500 BGN37245.35000 NPR
1000 BGN74490.70000 NPR
2000 BGN148981.40000 NPR
5000 BGN372453.50000 NPR
10000 BGN744907.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 불가리아 레프
1 NPR0.01342 BGN
5 NPR0.06712 BGN
10 NPR0.13425 BGN
20 NPR0.26849 BGN
50 NPR0.67123 BGN
100 NPR1.34245 BGN
250 NPR3.35613 BGN
500 NPR6.71225 BGN
1000 NPR13.42450 BGN
2000 NPR26.84900 BGN
5000 NPR67.12250 BGN
10000 NPR134.24500 BGN