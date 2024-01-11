이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 ILS → NPR 변환

1000 ils
35434.20 npr

1.00000 ILS = 35.43420 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 네팔 루피
1 ILS35.43420 NPR
5 ILS177.17100 NPR
10 ILS354.34200 NPR
20 ILS708.68400 NPR
50 ILS1771.71000 NPR
100 ILS3543.42000 NPR
250 ILS8858.55000 NPR
500 ILS17717.10000 NPR
1000 ILS35434.20000 NPR
2000 ILS70868.40000 NPR
5000 ILS177171.00000 NPR
10000 ILS354342.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 NPR0.02822 ILS
5 NPR0.14111 ILS
10 NPR0.28221 ILS
20 NPR0.56443 ILS
50 NPR1.41107 ILS
100 NPR2.82213 ILS
250 NPR7.05533 ILS
500 NPR14.11065 ILS
1000 NPR28.22130 ILS
2000 NPR56.44260 ILS
5000 NPR141.10650 ILS
10000 NPR282.21300 ILS