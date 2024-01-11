뉴질랜드 달러 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 NZD → NPR 변환

1,000 nzd
82,426.80 npr

1.00000 NZD = 82.42680 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 네팔 루피
1 NZD82.42680 NPR
5 NZD412.13400 NPR
10 NZD824.26800 NPR
20 NZD1648.53600 NPR
50 NZD4121.34000 NPR
100 NZD8242.68000 NPR
250 NZD20606.70000 NPR
500 NZD41213.40000 NPR
1000 NZD82426.80000 NPR
2000 NZD164853.60000 NPR
5000 NZD412134.00000 NPR
10000 NZD824268.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 NPR0.01213 NZD
5 NPR0.06066 NZD
10 NPR0.12132 NZD
20 NPR0.24264 NZD
50 NPR0.60660 NZD
100 NPR1.21320 NZD
250 NPR3.03300 NZD
500 NPR6.06600 NZD
1000 NPR12.13200 NZD
2000 NPR24.26400 NZD
5000 NPR60.66000 NZD
10000 NPR121.32000 NZD