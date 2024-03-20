Israeli new sheqels to Nepalese rupees today

Convert ILS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
36,434.10 npr

1.000 ILS = 36.43 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nepalese Rupee
1 ILS36.43410 NPR
5 ILS182.17050 NPR
10 ILS364.34100 NPR
20 ILS728.68200 NPR
50 ILS1,821.70500 NPR
100 ILS3,643.41000 NPR
250 ILS9,108.52500 NPR
500 ILS18,217.05000 NPR
1000 ILS36,434.10000 NPR
2000 ILS72,868.20000 NPR
5000 ILS182,170.50000 NPR
10000 ILS364,341.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NPR0.02745 ILS
5 NPR0.13723 ILS
10 NPR0.27447 ILS
20 NPR0.54894 ILS
50 NPR1.37234 ILS
100 NPR2.74468 ILS
250 NPR6.86170 ILS
500 NPR13.72340 ILS
1000 NPR27.44680 ILS
2000 NPR54.89360 ILS
5000 NPR137.23400 ILS
10000 NPR274.46800 ILS