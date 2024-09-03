Swedish kronor to Nepalese rupees today

Convert SEK to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
13,032.20 npr

kr1.000 SEK = ₨13.03 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
SEK to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 SEK to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.223913.2239
Low12.649412.3607
Average12.955412.7449
Change3.03%1.51%
1 SEK to NPR stats

The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.2239 and a 30 day low of 12.6494. This means the 30 day average was 12.9554. The change for SEK to NPR was 3.03.

The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2239 and a 90 day low of 12.3607. This means the 90 day average was 12.7449. The change for SEK to NPR was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nepalese Rupee
1 SEK13.03220 NPR
5 SEK65.16100 NPR
10 SEK130.32200 NPR
20 SEK260.64400 NPR
50 SEK651.61000 NPR
100 SEK1,303.22000 NPR
250 SEK3,258.05000 NPR
500 SEK6,516.10000 NPR
1000 SEK13,032.20000 NPR
2000 SEK26,064.40000 NPR
5000 SEK65,161.00000 NPR
10000 SEK130,322.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 NPR0.07673 SEK
5 NPR0.38366 SEK
10 NPR0.76733 SEK
20 NPR1.53466 SEK
50 NPR3.83664 SEK
100 NPR7.67328 SEK
250 NPR19.18320 SEK
500 NPR38.36640 SEK
1000 NPR76.73280 SEK
2000 NPR153.46560 SEK
5000 NPR383.66400 SEK
10000 NPR767.32800 SEK