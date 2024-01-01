Indonesian rupiahs to Nepalese rupees today

Convert IDR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
8,467.83 npr

1.000 IDR = 0.008468 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nepalese Rupee
1 IDR0.00847 NPR
5 IDR0.04234 NPR
10 IDR0.08468 NPR
20 IDR0.16936 NPR
50 IDR0.42339 NPR
100 IDR0.84678 NPR
250 IDR2.11696 NPR
500 IDR4.23392 NPR
1000 IDR8.46783 NPR
2000 IDR16.93566 NPR
5000 IDR42.33915 NPR
10000 IDR84.67830 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NPR118.09400 IDR
5 NPR590.47000 IDR
10 NPR1,180.94000 IDR
20 NPR2,361.88000 IDR
50 NPR5,904.70000 IDR
100 NPR11,809.40000 IDR
250 NPR29,523.50000 IDR
500 NPR59,047.00000 IDR
1000 NPR118,094.00000 IDR
2000 NPR236,188.00000 IDR
5000 NPR590,470.00000 IDR
10000 NPR1,180,940.00000 IDR