100 Indonesian rupiahs to Nepalese rupees

Convert IDR to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 idr
0.87 npr

Rp1.000 IDR = ₨0.008654 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 IDR to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00870.0087
Low0.00830.0081
Average0.00860.0083
Change4.62%5.64%
View full history

1 IDR to NPR stats

The performance of IDR to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0087 and a 30 day low of 0.0083. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for IDR to NPR was 4.62.

The performance of IDR to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for IDR to NPR was 5.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9660.9071.3091.491.3560.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.59811.4441.6441.4950.8428.601
1 SGD0.76464.1280.69311.1381.0350.5835.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nepalese Rupee
1 IDR0.00865 NPR
5 IDR0.04327 NPR
10 IDR0.08654 NPR
20 IDR0.17307 NPR
50 IDR0.43268 NPR
100 IDR0.86537 NPR
250 IDR2.16342 NPR
500 IDR4.32683 NPR
1000 IDR8.65366 NPR
2000 IDR17.30732 NPR
5000 IDR43.26830 NPR
10000 IDR86.53660 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NPR115.55800 IDR
5 NPR577.79000 IDR
10 NPR1,155.58000 IDR
20 NPR2,311.16000 IDR
50 NPR5,777.90000 IDR
100 NPR11,555.80000 IDR
250 NPR28,889.50000 IDR
500 NPR57,779.00000 IDR
1000 NPR115,558.00000 IDR
2000 NPR231,116.00000 IDR
5000 NPR577,790.00000 IDR
10000 NPR1,155,580.00000 IDR