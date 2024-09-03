Singapore dollars to Nepalese rupees today

Convert SGD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
102,850 npr

S$1.000 SGD = ₨102.9 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
SGD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 SGD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High103.1960103.1960
Low101.075098.3275
Average102.2442100.2010
Change1.76%3.91%
1 SGD to NPR stats

The performance of SGD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 103.1960 and a 30 day low of 101.0750. This means the 30 day average was 102.2442. The change for SGD to NPR was 1.76.

The performance of SGD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.1960 and a 90 day low of 98.3275. This means the 90 day average was 100.2010. The change for SGD to NPR was 3.91.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9457.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6450.84392.7557.8694.828
1 AUD0.67210,425.80.60810.51256.3734.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 SGD102.85000 NPR
5 SGD514.25000 NPR
10 SGD1,028.50000 NPR
20 SGD2,057.00000 NPR
50 SGD5,142.50000 NPR
100 SGD10,285.00000 NPR
250 SGD25,712.50000 NPR
500 SGD51,425.00000 NPR
1000 SGD102,850.00000 NPR
2000 SGD205,700.00000 NPR
5000 SGD514,250.00000 NPR
10000 SGD1,028,500.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 NPR0.00972 SGD
5 NPR0.04861 SGD
10 NPR0.09723 SGD
20 NPR0.19446 SGD
50 NPR0.48614 SGD
100 NPR0.97229 SGD
250 NPR2.43072 SGD
500 NPR4.86144 SGD
1000 NPR9.72288 SGD
2000 NPR19.44576 SGD
5000 NPR48.61440 SGD
10000 NPR97.22880 SGD