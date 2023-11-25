1 Singapore dollar to Nepalese rupees

Convert SGD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
99.60 npr

1.00000 SGD = 99.59680 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 SGD99.59680 NPR
5 SGD497.98400 NPR
10 SGD995.96800 NPR
20 SGD1991.93600 NPR
50 SGD4979.84000 NPR
100 SGD9959.68000 NPR
250 SGD24899.20000 NPR
500 SGD49798.40000 NPR
1000 SGD99596.80000 NPR
2000 SGD199193.60000 NPR
5000 SGD497984.00000 NPR
10000 SGD995968.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 NPR0.01004 SGD
5 NPR0.05020 SGD
10 NPR0.10041 SGD
20 NPR0.20081 SGD
50 NPR0.50203 SGD
100 NPR1.00405 SGD
250 NPR2.51013 SGD
500 NPR5.02025 SGD
1000 NPR10.04050 SGD
2000 NPR20.08100 SGD
5000 NPR50.20250 SGD
10000 NPR100.40500 SGD