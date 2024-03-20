US dollars to Nepalese rupees today

Convert USD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
132,935 npr

1.000 USD = 132.9 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 USD132.93500 NPR
5 USD664.67500 NPR
10 USD1,329.35000 NPR
20 USD2,658.70000 NPR
50 USD6,646.75000 NPR
100 USD13,293.50000 NPR
250 USD33,233.75000 NPR
500 USD66,467.50000 NPR
1000 USD132,935.00000 NPR
2000 USD265,870.00000 NPR
5000 USD664,675.00000 NPR
10000 USD1,329,350.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / US Dollar
1 NPR0.00752 USD
5 NPR0.03761 USD
10 NPR0.07522 USD
20 NPR0.15045 USD
50 NPR0.37612 USD
100 NPR0.75225 USD
250 NPR1.88062 USD
500 NPR3.76123 USD
1000 NPR7.52246 USD
2000 NPR15.04492 USD
5000 NPR37.61230 USD
10000 NPR75.22460 USD