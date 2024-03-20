Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees today

Convert BGN to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
73,773.40 npr

1.000 BGN = 73.77 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3440.78818.947
1 EUR1.08411.7991.4751.6651.4580.85420.548
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.8110.47511.422
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.931

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
1 BGN73.77340 NPR
5 BGN368.86700 NPR
10 BGN737.73400 NPR
20 BGN1,475.46800 NPR
50 BGN3,688.67000 NPR
100 BGN7,377.34000 NPR
250 BGN18,443.35000 NPR
500 BGN36,886.70000 NPR
1000 BGN73,773.40000 NPR
2000 BGN147,546.80000 NPR
5000 BGN368,867.00000 NPR
10000 BGN737,734.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 NPR0.01356 BGN
5 NPR0.06778 BGN
10 NPR0.13555 BGN
20 NPR0.27110 BGN
50 NPR0.67775 BGN
100 NPR1.35550 BGN
250 NPR3.38875 BGN
500 NPR6.77750 BGN
1000 NPR13.55500 BGN
2000 NPR27.11000 BGN
5000 NPR67.77500 BGN
10000 NPR135.55000 BGN