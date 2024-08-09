500 Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

Convert BGN to NPR at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
37,491.40 npr

лв1.000 BGN = ₨74.98 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.125775.1257
Low73.879773.0293
Average74.497873.9452
Change1.32%1.92%
1 BGN to NPR stats

The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.1257 and a 30 day low of 73.8797. This means the 30 day average was 74.4978. The change for BGN to NPR was 1.32.

The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.1257 and a 90 day low of 73.0293. This means the 90 day average was 73.9452. The change for BGN to NPR was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
1 BGN74.98280 NPR
5 BGN374.91400 NPR
10 BGN749.82800 NPR
20 BGN1,499.65600 NPR
50 BGN3,749.14000 NPR
100 BGN7,498.28000 NPR
250 BGN18,745.70000 NPR
500 BGN37,491.40000 NPR
1000 BGN74,982.80000 NPR
2000 BGN149,965.60000 NPR
5000 BGN374,914.00000 NPR
10000 BGN749,828.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 NPR0.01334 BGN
5 NPR0.06668 BGN
10 NPR0.13336 BGN
20 NPR0.26673 BGN
50 NPR0.66682 BGN
100 NPR1.33364 BGN
250 NPR3.33410 BGN
500 NPR6.66820 BGN
1000 NPR13.33640 BGN
2000 NPR26.67280 BGN
5000 NPR66.68200 BGN
10000 NPR133.36400 BGN