Singapore dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 102.850 today, reflecting a 0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.346% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 103.208 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 102.567 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.191% increase in value.