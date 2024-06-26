Romanian leus to Nepalese rupees today

Convert RON to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
28,705.10 npr

L1.000 RON = ₨28.71 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nepalese Rupee
1 RON28.70510 NPR
5 RON143.52550 NPR
10 RON287.05100 NPR
20 RON574.10200 NPR
50 RON1,435.25500 NPR
100 RON2,870.51000 NPR
250 RON7,176.27500 NPR
500 RON14,352.55000 NPR
1000 RON28,705.10000 NPR
2000 RON57,410.20000 NPR
5000 RON143,525.50000 NPR
10000 RON287,051.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 NPR0.03484 RON
5 NPR0.17419 RON
10 NPR0.34837 RON
20 NPR0.69674 RON
50 NPR1.74185 RON
100 NPR3.48370 RON
250 NPR8.70925 RON
500 NPR17.41850 RON
1000 NPR34.83700 RON
2000 NPR69.67400 RON
5000 NPR174.18500 RON
10000 NPR348.37000 RON