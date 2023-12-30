500 Romanian leus to Nepalese rupees

Convert RON to NPR at the real exchange rate

500 ron
14765.50 npr

1.00000 RON = 29.53100 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nepalese Rupee
1 RON29.53100 NPR
5 RON147.65500 NPR
10 RON295.31000 NPR
20 RON590.62000 NPR
50 RON1476.55000 NPR
100 RON2953.10000 NPR
250 RON7382.75000 NPR
500 RON14765.50000 NPR
1000 RON29531.00000 NPR
2000 RON59062.00000 NPR
5000 RON147655.00000 NPR
10000 RON295310.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 NPR0.03386 RON
5 NPR0.16931 RON
10 NPR0.33863 RON
20 NPR0.67725 RON
50 NPR1.69314 RON
100 NPR3.38627 RON
250 NPR8.46568 RON
500 NPR16.93135 RON
1000 NPR33.86270 RON
2000 NPR67.72540 RON
5000 NPR169.31350 RON
10000 NPR338.62700 RON